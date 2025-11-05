Station Square restaurant Terrene closes its doors

Station Square restaurant Terrene announced that it has closed its doors.

Terrene, meaning “From the Earth,” served salads, bowls, flatbreads and handhelds as well as featuring a breakfast menu. The restaurant first launched as a catering business by Kimberley and Joshua Haugh before becoming a food truck, the Chop Shop Salad Shop. The husband and wife duo then took over the restaurant space at 224 West Station Square Drive in the Fall of 2019.

“To everyone who’s been part of our journey, from Chop Shop Salad Shop food truck to Terrene, thank you for growing with us,” the announcement read. “Your support, your stories and your love for good food and community have shaped who we are. To our regulars who became family and to all who celebrated milestones, first dates, weddings and everything in between within our walls, you’ve filled this space with life and laughter we’ll never forget.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group