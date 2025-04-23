United Steelworkers head urges CFIUS to reject revised Nippon-U.S. Steel merger proposals

United Steelworkers International President David McCall sent a letter Monday to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stating that his concerns about the proposed $14.9 billion sale of United States Steel Corp. to Nippon Steel have only grown since the deal was blocked Jan. 3.

McCall has long been against the acquisition, even as some of his local leadership have grown to support it. In his latest letter to Bessent, McCall doubted U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) and Nippon Steel’s plans to answer concerns in the original Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) will sufficiently address what the union believes to be wrong.

“The risks posed by Nippon to America’s steel industry, and, thus, national security, cannot be addressed by permitting Nippon to enter into any partnership with U.S. Steel or allowing any investment where Nippon may exercise any degree of influence over U.S. Steel’s decision-making,” McCall wrote.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group