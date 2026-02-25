U.S. Steel gets permit for $100M slag recycler at Edgar Thomson Works

BRADDOCK, Pa. — United States Steel Corp. said it received the permit it needed from the Allegheny County Health Department to begin work on a $100 million slag recycler at the Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock.

The new slag recycler is part of Nippon Steel’s $11 billion-plus investment into U.S. Steel, which was made possible by last June’s $14.1 billion acquisition. It’s separate from the $1 billion hot strip mill that U.S. Steel will build at the Edgar Thomson Works in the coming years.

“The slag recycler is the first U.S. Steel-Mon Valley Works project to receive regulatory approval after the company’s historic partnership with Nippon Steel,” the company said.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group