VisitPittsburgh's ad to run before Tom Hanks movie in major markets

PITTSBURGH - VisitPittsburgh is piggybacking on the upcoming release of the new Tom Hanks movie about Mr. Rogers, “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” to help to launch its new national marketing campaign to tout Pittsburgh’s welcoming nature.
Called “Pull Up a Chair, You are Welcomed Here,” VisitPittsburgh launched the new campaign this morning with a press event at the Bricolage Theater downtown, taking as its symbol the city’s oft-used parking chair to explore the city’s local sense of hospitality and its role in driving business and leisure travel to the region.
Craig Davis, president and CEO of VisitPittsburgh, called the welcoming nature of Pittsburgh residents the “secret sauce” of the region’s hospitality, noting that about 20,000 visitors stay in the county’s hotels and eat in it restaurants every day.
Read more on the Pittsburgh Business Times.
