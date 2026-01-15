Westinghouse names chief legal officer amid nuclear expansion push

Westinghouse Electric Co. named Justin Johnson as its chief legal officer.

Johnson, a veteran attorney and executive, succeeds Michael Sweeney, who announced his retirement after 15 years as chief legal officer and 20 years at the Cranberry Township-based Westinghouse.

The new chief legal officer had spent eight years at engineering firm Jacobs, where he most recently was executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary in charge of the legal and insurance units and working with the company’s top management and board of directors. Johnson also was senior counsel of Vistra Energy and worked at Hogan Lovells, Kaye Scholer and Sullivan & Cromwell law firms.

