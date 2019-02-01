  • Wine bar opening in renovated Mon Valley church

    By: Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

    RANKIN - People don’t often leave California to realize their wine dreams in Pittsburgh, but that’s the story for Cheryl Stasinowsky and her family.

    It started when son Jordan, a Pittsburgh-based money manager, was searching for homes and discovered a dilapidated church for sale in Rankin.

    Cheryl and her husband Wally, who operated a construction business together in the Sacramento area, encouraged Jordan to consider the church, not as a home, but as a possible business venture.

    The Stasinowskys, who were mulling over retirement plans, were unsure about their next steps.

    Then came the question from her son: “When he said, ‘why don’t you come here and we can do this as a family?’ I don’t think he’d actually thought we’d say yes,” Stasinowsky said.

    But, indeed, they did say yes.

    The couple, along with their daughter Amber Smith and son-in-law Daniel Smith, moved across the country to take on turning a 1903-era church into what’s expected to open this spring as Mary’s Vine, a new wine lounge.

