A year to open a coffee shop: Mayor O’Connor’s bid to improve permitting has plenty of supporters

PITTSBURGH — Ken Zeff is ready to open his latest Yinz Coffee shop, a 4,000-square-foot setup in the Frick Building on Grant Street that’s the largest he’s done.

“It’s a beautiful store,” said Zeff of his new location, scheduled to open on Monday, January 12. “It’s by far the prettiest store I’ve been a part of.”

It’s worth the wait for Zeff to open what will be his fourth Yinz Coffee shop within the Golden Triangle, even as the length of that wait is well beyond what he might’ve expected.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group