  • Butler native, suspect in missing Fla. mom case eating again after hunger strike

    After beginning a hunger strike on June 2, Butler County native Kimberly Kessler, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Florida mother Joleen Cummings, is now eating again, according to the Nassau County sheriff.

    According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, Kessler was moved to Duval County Jail due to the hunger strike. She will be moved back to Nassau County now that she started eating again.

    Kessler was booked under the name "Jennifer Sybert," the name she used while working as a hairstylist in Nassau County.

    Kessler stopped eating after she discovered investigators knew how many identities she had, authorities said.

    Cummings was reported missing on May 14 after she was supposed to meet her ex-husband, Jason Cummings, at a Winn-Dixie to pick up her three kids, but never showed up.

     

