Cancer researchers accidentally find compound to neutralize skunk odor

NORMAN, Okla. - Researchers in Oklahoma believe they have found a way to neutralize arguably one of the worst smells on the world.
Scientists at the University of Oklahoma discovered a compound to fix skunk spray.
Researchers discovered it while researching breast cancer drugs.
"It's not something we set out to do, it's just one of those beautiful things about science, 'Oh, we're working on a solution to skunk now!'" one researcher told KOCO.
The compound comes from a fungus. It works against the skunk smell by repelling particular chemicals in the air.
"I think we are really dealing with something amazing and it can become a product that can be useful for many people," said another of the researchers.
CNN/KOCO
