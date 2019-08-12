MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A house is badly damaged in Moon Township after an SUV rolled into it, hit a gas line and then burst into flames.
The woman inside the car was able to get out as the SUV burst into flames.
We're asking firefighters what caused this freak accident, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
