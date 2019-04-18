Carl's Jr. to test CBD-infused burger on 4/20, called 'Rocky Mountain High Cheeseburger Delight'

Carl's Jr. is gearing up to test a special menu item.
On April 20, an unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts, Carl's Jr. will test a CBD-infused burger at one of its Denver locations.
The aptly named Rocky Mountain High Cheeseburger Delight features a sauce infused with CBD and will cost $4.20.
It features two beef patties paired with Carl's Jr. Signature Santa Fe sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, along with pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and waffle fries.
Carl's Jr. Is the first national fast food chain to test CBD-infused options on its menu.
The non-psychoactive cannabis compound has become one of the hottest ingredients in consumer products.
The company says younger customers are interested in trying new flavors but cautions consumers should not expect any of the possible health benefits of CBD from eating the burger.
While this particular burger will only be available for one day at one location, Carl's Jr. is testing whether it should become a permanent menu item.
Many food and beverage companies are jumping on the CBD bandwagon, as sales and interest in products made with the hemp derivative skyrocket.
4/20 only: We're dropping our Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce at one Denver location only. #rockymountainhigh pic.twitter.com/Ekk4f4r1YL— Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 17, 2019
CNN/NBC
