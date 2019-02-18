Cat adopts commuters at Israeli train station

PETAH TIKVA, Israel - A cat in Israel has adopted the commuters at a train station in central Israel.
Her name is Mitsi, and she likes to sit on the turnstiles as people come and go. She seems not to be bothered by the hustle and bustle of passengers rushing to catch their trains. Her ability to look relaxed amid the all the commotion has made her famous.
A video of the cat was shot Jan. 30 and posted on Facebook. The video has since racked up millions of views and more than 45,000 shares.
The head of the busy station says Mitsi just turned up at the station about two years ago. "Most of the passengers are looking after Mitsi, they bring her food and stuff and toys and everything," said station manager Eli Ifrah.
Admiring staff members and passengers look after her. One passenger says Mitsi has chutzpah: "I think this is the cat I saw before on the internet. She was sitting where people walk past to get their tickets in the machine. And she looked very comfortable there, and I think she has a lot of chutzpah. She's a beautiful cat."
The station manager says they are now looking for a loving home for Mitsi, where she can be happy and looked after as well as she is at her train station.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
