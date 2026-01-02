Clark Howard: Cellphones replace driver’s licenses in some states

Digital driver’s licenses can now be stored on smartphones in some states, providing a convenient way to verify age for alcohol purchases, Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says.

Available on both iPhones and Androids, the digital driver’s license allows users to tap their smartphones to verify their age, making transactions smoother and more efficient.

This functionality is part of a broader push toward digitizing important identification documents, including the option to store a digital copy of a passport on devices while traveling.

“This is something that is going to become more and more useful,” Howard said.

Users are currently encouraged to keep their traditional licenses with them during the transitional period.

