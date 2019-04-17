Couple accused of having sex in kiddie pool

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Montana couple is facing indecent exposure charges for reportedly having sex in public near children.
Aaron Miller appeared in a Bozeman courtroom on Tuesday, a day after Dawn Klein did.
Witnesses say the couple had sex in a children's swimming pool Friday, just feet away from kids who were swimming.
A deputy later arrested them and said surveillance video seemed to corroborate the accusation.
According to court documents, the couple denies the charge. They claim they were just stretching in the pool.
Miller and Klein could get four years in prison if they are found guilty.
CNN/KBZK
