  • Dark roast coffee may reduce Alzheimer's, Parkinson's risk

    Canadian researchers say the darker the coffee, the better it may be for your brain.

    Researchers from the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto tested Starbucks Via instant light roast, dark roast and decaffeinated dark roast.

    They were looking for a particular compound known to make coffee bitter. The compound also supposedly prevents two protein fragments common in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

    The researchers found dark roast coffee yields the highest quantities of the compound. They say that would seemingly make it the best pick for brain health.

    One expert believes you should take this study with a side of skepticism.

    A researcher at the Krembil Brain Institute admits the study does not suggest coffee is a cure. 
     

     
     

