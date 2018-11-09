0 Man found shot, killed near park; another man found stabbed mile away

BUTLER, Pa. - One man was found shot to death near a park and another man was found stabbed about a mile away early Friday morning in Butler, officials said.

Police were called to the area of South Wagner Avenue, across from Rotary Park, where the shooting victim was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to the area of South Wagner Avenue, across from Rotary Park, where the shooting victim was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the shooting victim as 35-year-old Adam Selfridge, a husband and father.

BREAKING: family members who came to the scene say this is the man who was shot to death, Adam Selfridge... a husband and father @WPXI pic.twitter.com/3zQIdkJr9X — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) November 9, 2018

Adam Selfridge’s brother, Ronald Selfridge, told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer that his family members were hearing that Adam went to a store with his wife and got into a confrontation with someone while walking home.

A little over a mile away, another man was found suffering from stab wounds in the area of Zeigler Avenue, police said. The 37-year-old was flown to a hospital, although his condition was not immediately available.

Police confirmed that the incidents are connected, but there is not believed to be a threat to the community.

No arrests have been made.

