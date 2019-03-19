EAST LIBERTY, Pa. - Working in a restaurant isn't easy. Half of the country's restaurant workers earn well under the median living wage, sexual harassment is more commonly reported in the industry and turnover is high.
Sonja Finn, the owner of East Liberty's Dinette, decided to make some changes in 2017 in how she would compensate her staff. Those efforts earned Dinette the designation this week as one of the "19 Greatest Restaurants to Work For" by Food & Wine magazine.
Related Headlines
Finn told the magazine that she realized the restaurant industry had a labor problem when she was working in elite West Coast kitchens.
To read more about Dinette and Sonja Finn, check out the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Big baby: New York woman gives birth to 15-pound girl
- Jelly Belly creator releases line of CBD-infused jelly beans
- Arrest made in threat against Bethel Park High School
- VIDEO: Daily low-dose aspirin for heart attack or stroke no longer recommended for older adults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}