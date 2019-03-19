  • Dinette named one of the country's best restaurants to work for

    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    EAST LIBERTY, Pa. - Working in a restaurant isn't easy. Half of the country's restaurant workers earn well under the median living wage, sexual harassment is more commonly reported in the industry and turnover is high.

    Sonja Finn, the owner of East Liberty's Dinette, decided to make some changes in 2017 in how she would compensate her staff. Those efforts earned Dinette the designation this week as one of the "19 Greatest Restaurants to Work For" by Food & Wine magazine.

    Finn told the magazine that she realized the restaurant industry had a labor problem when she was working in elite West Coast kitchens.

