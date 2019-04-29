Disco in Finland restricted to people 50 and older

HELSINKI, Finland - Hundreds of people turned out for a monthly disco event restricted to people 50 and over in Helsinki.
"We like the disco. This is somewhere we can go and there are not a lot of kids with headbanging techno-music. And it is a good venue to come to. Yeah, it's really good," said one attendee.
For under $17, there's dancing, socializing and moving to the disco beat made popular in the 1970s. "I mean, our generation -- I am 70 -- our generation invented the bloody disco. We are sex, drugs and rock 'n roll! So how can we -- if we are over 50 -- we don't just forget about who we were," said Lilu Nissinen-Turja, the disco organizer.
The event is called the K-50 Disco. On this day only, admission is restricted, so no generation X, Y or Z people are allowed. "K" stands for the Finnish word for "forbidden."
Organizers say between 800 and 1,000 people come to dance there every month for the last 13 years.
