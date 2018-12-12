0 Driver saves boy being chased by angry turkey

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman is speaking out about her recent moment of heroism. Specifically, how she saved a boy being chased by an angry turkey.

Tuesday afternoon Vanessa Miramontes and her boyfriend decided to take her son to see Santa. While stuck in school traffic, something caught Miramontes' eye ahead of her. It was a boy running in front of turkey. Then she saw his face.

"You just saw this kid's eyes completely bugged out," Miramontes told WBAY. And that's when she realized what was happening and that she had to try and intervene. "It felt like forever, like one of those 'Baywatch' shows where the kid is running in slow motion down the beach, you could just sense the poor kid's fear in the vehicle."

Miramontes swerved her SUV in between the child and the raging turkey. "My first concern is I don't want to see the child run out in the road, trying to get away from this and get hit by a car. I like instinctively turned in front of it."

She didn't hit the turkey, but it fluffed its feathers and stared her down. "Which felt like a year that it just made eye contact with me before it caught wind of the kid again and took off up the road," said Miramontes.

After a brief pause, the turkey took off in hot pursuit of the boy again. Miramontes was not able to help this time, but watched the boy run up to another vehicle that had stopped. The boy jumped in and that driver took the boy home. Miramontes said, "Don't get in vehicles with strangers, but I think the circumstances are different when you are being chased by a turkey."



CNN/WBAY