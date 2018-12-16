Patriots Julian Edelman honors synagogue shooting victims with cleats

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is honoring the Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims with his cleats during Sunday night's Steelers-Patriots game at Heinz Field.
Edelman tweeted a photo of the cleats along with the words "In Remembrance" with all of the victim's names.
In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018
The cleats say, "#Strongerthanhate" and have a Star of David and the Tree of Life logo on them.
Edelman isn't the only Patriot to pay their respects to the victims.
On Saturday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft flew to Pittsburgh to visit the Tree of Life Synagogue, according to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.
On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people.
