  • Employees rally to save baby hedgehogs after mother is killed on highway

    BODRUM, Turkey - Local residents in Turkey took in four hedgehog babies after their mother was killed on a highway.

    Employees of a local company found the babies and built a little house for them.

    The tiny creatures were able to take milk from a bottle used to feed kittens.

    Despite the intensive care, two of the babies later died. The rest are fighting for their lives. 

    Now, the caretakers are looking for a permanent home for the young hedgehogs.

    The company has informed authorities in hopes of finding a family or veterinary clinic to help give the animals a permanent home. 
     

     

    NBC

