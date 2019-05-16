Employees rally to save baby hedgehogs after mother is killed on highway

BODRUM, Turkey - Local residents in Turkey took in four hedgehog babies after their mother was killed on a highway.
Employees of a local company found the babies and built a little house for them.
The tiny creatures were able to take milk from a bottle used to feed kittens.
Despite the intensive care, two of the babies later died. The rest are fighting for their lives.
Now, the caretakers are looking for a permanent home for the young hedgehogs.
The company has informed authorities in hopes of finding a family or veterinary clinic to help give the animals a permanent home.
