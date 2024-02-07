Firefighters battling house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Crews were called to a home on Sunset Avenue in the Spring Hill-City View neighborhood just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Flames could be seen from the Parkway North.

Police said the house was abandoned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has the breaking developments on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group