Firefighters rescue deer who entangled their antlers

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Firefighters in Arkansas came to the aid of two deer on Sunday afternoon who got their antlers locked together.

    The unusual incident occurred in a neighborhood located in Fayetteville. A resident alerted authorities after spotting the two animals stuck together.

    Firefighters sprang into action and used a handsaw to untangle the deer. They ended up removing an antler from one of the animals in a matter of minutes, before setting both of them free. 

    The firefighters say it's not harmful for the deer to lose their antlers since they will no longer have them in a few months anyway. The deer are expected to be OK after their eventful rescue. 
     

     
     

    NBC/KNWA

