Firefighters rescue deer who entangled their antlers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Firefighters in Arkansas came to the aid of two deer on Sunday afternoon who got their antlers locked together.
The unusual incident occurred in a neighborhood located in Fayetteville. A resident alerted authorities after spotting the two animals stuck together.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- Man accused of fatally beating infant while changing her diaper
- VIDEO: 1 month after Tree of Life shooting, we mourn the lives lost
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Firefighters sprang into action and used a handsaw to untangle the deer. They ended up removing an antler from one of the animals in a matter of minutes, before setting both of them free.
The firefighters say it's not harmful for the deer to lose their antlers since they will no longer have them in a few months anyway. The deer are expected to be OK after their eventful rescue.
NBC/KNWA
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}