Former President Bill Clinton, Eric Trump visit local communities as Election Day quickly approaches

PITTSBURGH — While Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump spent the day brainstorming other battleground states, Pennsylvania was not forgotten with rallies being held for both of them in the Pittsburgh region.

Former President Bill Clinton visited Butler County to campaign on behalf of Harris and Eric Trump was in Carnegie to rally up support for his father.

Rally visitors and their headliners all agreed that Pennsylvania will be a critical state to win in the upcoming election.

“If we win Pennsylvania we’re going to win the country. If we win Pittsburgh we’re going to win the country,” Eric Trump said. “Early numbers have been great, people have to get out. Obviously, Pennsylvania is going to be razor thin, it always is, but I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm out there.”

There was a lot of enthusiasm at Clinton’s rally too. He was joined by a team of other politicians including U.S. Senator John Fetterman and State Senator Jay Costa.

“Pennsylvania picks the president,” Fetterman said.

Both sides also believe the election is crucial for a bright future.

“I’m campaigning for my grandchildren’s future and the future of all of your children and grandchildren and maybe the ones you hope to have someday,” Former President Clinton said.

One Trump supporter echoed that testament.

“We’ve got to elect Trump. We’ve got to get back to the America we once knew. The dreams our children [and] grandchildren want to have,” said Melanie Patterson.

