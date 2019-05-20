German prisoners learn patience through beekeeping program

REMSCHEID, Germany - You've probably heard of prisoners training service dogs. But what about bees?
A program at a prison in Germany teaches inmates how to become beekeepers. The program teaches inmates new skills and also supports bees.
Sixty bee colonies live in and around the prison. Inmates learn how to build apiaries and extract and package honey.
One inmate said he learned to overcome his fear of bees, is developing patience and has started listening to authority. If he doesn't listen to his instructor, he said, he can get into trouble quickly. He's scheduled to be released in a few months and plans on joining a beekeeping club in his hometown.
The project's manager said prisoners learn to respect the environment and what the bees produce. So far, about a dozen inmates have taken part in the project since it began in 2016.
NBC
