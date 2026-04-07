NFL Draft organizer shares more details on planned activities for fans

PITTSBURGH — When you’re driving into the city from the Fort Pitt Tunnel, you can see how quickly the NFL Draft stage is coming together.

As Channel 11 learned from speaking with NFL officials, there are going to be activities and exhibits in every corner of the draft footprint and they’re all free.

The experience spans both Point State Park and the north shore.

On the Point State Park side, they’ll have the red carpet for the NFL Draft prospects to walk ahead of round one.

That’ll turn into a fan photo opp for the remainder of the weekend.

There’s also an autograph stage where Steelers players, legends and players from across the NFL will interact with fans.

On the North Shore, there’s so much more than just the massive draft theatre.

“We’ll have our locker room exhibit there, our Hall of Fame exhibit there. We are also using the existing turf outside the stadium that the Steelers installed, all this beautiful little turf field for play 60 zone, more NFL shop, more food and beverage, more bars. So a lot of things to see and do over the course of those three days,” Vice President of NFL Global Events Nicki Ewell said.

Ewell emphasized that the most important thing fans need to do is download the NFL One Pass App and register before they go downtown during draft week.

It will have all of the information from what to know before you go, the schedule of events and any changes and a map of the entire draft layout.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group