Pittsburgh Public Schools invites ‘Women Who Lead’ to share varied career experiences with students

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools celebrated Women’s History Month at Pittsburgh Langley School on Thursday, connecting students with women from a range of career fields to explore their own potential pathways.

For the fourth year, PPS is hosting “Women Who Lead,” bridging students and career professionals.

“Continue to make history, continue to be the legends you are purposed to be,” radio on-air personality Ki Ki B. Jones said.

Jones is one of the panelists, joining women leading in fields like public relations, education and fashion.

“There are industries out there who need our young people; we don’t give up on our young people. We just equip them with the resources they need so they can be great leaders,” Jones said.

It’s an opportunity to look forward and inward.

“Our students still — in this very time — still typecast women into different roles. And so it’s so important that they can see women can do anything and be anything they want,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walter said.

“I think one thing that I would say to girls now is that really, the world has changed, and there’s so much opportunity for women now,” Principal Quinci Wasserman said.

The district also brought the event to Pittsburgh Classical Academy and Pittsburgh CAPA.

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