Glass-bottomed bridge opens in China

BENXI CITY, China - If you're scared of heights, you might want to avoid a new bridge in China.
The glass-bottomed suspension bridge just opened in northeast China.
It's almost the length of four football fields and 158 meters high, about 170 yards.
More than 10,000 people showed up to take the first stomach-churning steps across the thick glass. A total of 800 people can stand on it at the same time.
The bridge stretches between two cliffs over a canyon and is just the latest of China's transparent walkways to open.
CNN
