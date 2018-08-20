  • Glass-bottomed bridge opens in China

    Updated:

    BENXI CITY, China - If you're scared of heights, you might want to avoid a new bridge in China.

    The glass-bottomed suspension bridge just opened in northeast China.

    It's almost the length of four football fields and 158 meters high, about 170 yards.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    More than 10,000 people showed up to take the first stomach-churning steps across the thick glass.  A total of 800 people can stand on it at the same time.

    The bridge stretches between two cliffs over a canyon and is just the latest of China's transparent walkways to open.

    CNN

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories