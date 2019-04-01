Gmail celebrates 15 years with new features

When Gmail first launched on April 1 in 2004, there was internet speculation that is was a hoax, but it was real.
Google introduced a completely new way to email with Google search built-in.
Gmail has since taken over as the most popular inbox in America, with 1.5 billion users.
To celebrate the milestone, Gmail is rolling out new features today, including scheduled send, suggested subject line and "smart compose," which gives you contextual suggestions as you type.
There is also a new dynamic email feature that lets users open links without having to open a new tab.
Thank you for taking this journey with us and here's to another 15 years and counting! 🎉 https://t.co/c6NaSi8ML9 #HBDgmail pic.twitter.com/k1CIMocu9z— Gmail (@gmail) April 1, 2019
NBC
