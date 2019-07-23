  • GNC to close up to 900 stores, up to half of mall locations

    The vitamin and supplement store GNC has announced it will close up to 900 stores in mall locations.

    Officials confirmed the move Monday during a second-quarter earnings call with analysts.

    The company's chief financial officer said it would likely be cutting the number of stores in malls by half.

    GNC has about 4,100 locations in the U.S.

    Company records show that nearly 200 stores have already closed during the first six months of 2019.
     

     

