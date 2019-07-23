GNC to close up to 900 stores, up to half of mall locations

The vitamin and supplement store GNC has announced it will close up to 900 stores in mall locations.
Officials confirmed the move Monday during a second-quarter earnings call with analysts.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer arrested
- Amber Alert issued after 4-year-old girl abducted in West Virginia
- Naked Pennsylvania man visits Vermont store, buys coffee
- VIDEO: Storm Area 51 founder says it was all a joke
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The company's chief financial officer said it would likely be cutting the number of stores in malls by half.
GNC has about 4,100 locations in the U.S.
Company records show that nearly 200 stores have already closed during the first six months of 2019.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}