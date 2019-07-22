Naked Pennsylvania man visits Vermont store, buys coffee

BENNINGTON, Vt. - The owners of a specialty grocery store in Vermont got a little more exposure than they bargained for thanks to a carefree customer from Pennsylvania.
"It's a first time for me. It doesn't happen that often, I tell ya," co-owner Ryan Hassett told WPTZ.
Bringing You Vermont's store security footage captured the naked man as he entered. Hassett said his daughter was working the register and she stayed calm and collected.
"My daughter directed him to where the coffee was. He got a cup of coffee," said Hassett. "He asked if there was a good place to go swimming. She directed him toward a swimming area. He paid for his coffee and out the door he went."
With a fresh cup of coffee in hand, the naked man lingered but eventually left.
Though it's not illegal to be naked in public in Bennington, Hassett hopes there won't be a wave of nude customers, even though the story has been good for business.
"I have no problem with somebody acting natural and stuff. I'm not encouraging people to come into our establishment au naturel," said Hassett. "It's great to get Bringing You Vermont's name out there, but this is definitely a first for us."
CNN/WPTZ
