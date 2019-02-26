0 Woman accused of assaulting man in MAGA hat facing deportation

FALMOUTH, Mass. - A woman on Cape Cod has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after assaulting a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Rosiane Santos, 41, of Falmouth was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after a confrontation at a Mexican restaurant last Friday.

Santos told police she was upset the man was wearing the hat in a Mexican restaurant.

The man wearing the hat, 23-year-old Bryton Turner of Mashpee, told Boston 25 News he pulled out his phone and started recording her after she confronted him at Casa Vallarta.

Turner says he was minding his own business when Santos started yelling at him because of his hat, which bears the theme that President Donald Trump campaigned on.

When asked if Turner did anything to provoke Santos, bartender Geo Macarao said, "No, no he just walked in and ordered his food."

When police showed up to the restaurant, the woman told them the man shouldn't be allowed to eat in a Mexican restaurant. President Donald Trump is aiming to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

As Falmouth police officers were escorting Santos out of the restaurant, Macarao said she took another swipe at Turner.

ICE officials said Tuesday they had taken Santos into custody.

"Deportation officers with ICE's Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosie Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil," a statement sent to Boston 25 News read. "Santos is facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts."

Santos, a Brazilian immigrant, said while she regrets her actions, she claims she was provoked.

