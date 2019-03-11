  • Harley-Davidson to sell bicycles for kids

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    Harley-Davidson is looking to attract younger customers.

    The motorcycle giant is buying StaCyc, which is known for its two-wheel electric bicycles for kids.

    There are two models of the bikes: The 12-E drive and the 16-E drive.

    These cycles max out at roughly 10 mph, and cost between $649 and $699.

    Harley-Davidson officials hope the electric bikes will offset the drop in sales of old-fashioned bikes.

     

