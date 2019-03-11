Harley-Davidson to sell bicycles for kids

Harley-Davidson is looking to attract younger customers.
The motorcycle giant is buying StaCyc, which is known for its two-wheel electric bicycles for kids.
There are two models of the bikes: The 12-E drive and the 16-E drive.
These cycles max out at roughly 10 mph, and cost between $649 and $699.
Harley-Davidson officials hope the electric bikes will offset the drop in sales of old-fashioned bikes.
