Helicopter crash caught on surveillance camera

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A pilot in Arkansas was seriously injured in a helicopter crash Tuesday.
Officials say the pilot, who is also a retired officer, was trying to test a new battery for the Little Rock police department helicopter.
The incident happened at a training facility.
As the aircraft started to lift off, wind blew the helicopter over as the blades were spinning. Its blade digs into the pavement and pops off, then the helicopter rolls onto its top.
The single passenger on board when it crashed was not injured.
The pilot suffered a head injury and had to be extricated from the aircraft.
