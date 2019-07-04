History teacher writes Declaration of Independence on driveway every year

FISHERS, Ind. - Forget the chalkboard, an Indiana history teacher is using his driveway to teach the Declaration of Independence.
For the past 10 years, Joe Spangler has spent hours before the holiday etching the first few sentences on his driveway in sidewalk chalk.
It's become an annual Fourth of July tradition.
"That is because of Jefferson's words. It's tradition. It grows but it changes. Put it with the Gettysburg Address and they are probably the two most important documents. The Constitution is important, too, but that is America to me," Spangler told WTHR. "As a history teacher I get real upset with revisions and political correctness and each new decade it focuses on something that the Founding Fathers, the people who created America, were flawed. Yes, they were flawed. They lived 200 years ago. They will not be as politically correct as we are."
The 67-year-old said his neighbors see him as eccentric, but he's proud of the Founding Fathers and the words they left us to live by.
NBC/WTHR
