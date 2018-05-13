  • Army veteran virtually 'walks' with wife at college graduation

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    MANCHESTER, N.H. - A military couple was able to graduate together thanks to help from a local college.

    Tyler and Alex White both completed their degrees with Southern New Hampshire University. 

    >> Read more trending news

    TRENDING NOW:

    Alex was able to attend the graduation, but Tyler, who is stationed in Hawaii, couldn't make it. 

    The school allowed him to call into graduation on a tablet and Alex accepted both their diplomas.

    Tyler received his bachelor's degree and Alex earned her master's degree. 

    SHNU President Paul LeBlanc stopped the commencement ceremony to thank Tyler for his service and congratulate him as he "handed" the diploma to Tyler. 

    The couple has a 1-year-old child and will be relocating to Arizona in the coming months.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army veteran virtually 'walks' with wife at college graduation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hawaii volcano eruptions: Kilauea spawns 18th fissure

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starbucks changes bathroom policy after Philadelphia arrests

  • Headline Goes Here

    Huge cookout held at Oakland park where cops called on black family's barbecue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Major depression diagnoses on the rise in the U.S., study finds