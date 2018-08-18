  • Kansas postal worker finds large red-tailed boa on mailbox

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OVERLAND, Kan. - Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds, according to the old post office adage.

    Snakes are another matter, however. Especially big ones.

    On Friday, the Overland Park Police Department reported that a postal worker found an 8-foot, red-tailed boa constrictor on a residential mailbox, KCTV reported. 

    The postal worker called animal control and officials took the snake away, the television station reported.

    Because of the reptile, the mail was not delivered to that customer, KCTV reported.

    "He did not want to deliver the mail because he was concerned about having a woman come out (of) the house," Overland resident David Shepherd told WDAF.

    Shepherd, who has lived in Overland for 40 years, said finding a snake wrapped around a mailbox was a first.

    "I’ve seen snakes here -- but not one like that," he told WDAF.

