Police searching for 2 men who tried to rob woman walking home with toddler

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Police in Washington are searching for two men who violently tried to rob a woman Thursday night.
Channel 11 is talking to the victim who said she was walking home with her 1-year-old son when the two men demanded money.
She relives the terrifying ordeal, tonight on 11 at 11.
She told them she didn’t have cash.
That’s when she says the men put a gun to her child and continued to make demands.
TRENDING NOW:
- Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life
- Warrant issued for man's arrest in connection with deadly shooting inside local bar
- Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase
- VIDEO: Nearly dozen vehicles struck by suspected drunken driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}