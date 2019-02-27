Stunning dragon aurora borealis lights up sky over Iceland

A breathtaking aurora borealis in the shape of a green, fire-breathing dragon swooped over Iceland in early February in a brilliant display of dazzling light.
Dragons may be the stuff of fairy tales and the imagination, but NASA on Feb. 18 released a very real and stunning photo of the aurora taken by Jingyi Zhang on Feb. 6 as its astronomy photo of the day.
The photographer’s mother, who ran out to see the spectacle, can be seen in the foreground amid a dark landscape with the aurora flashing overhead.
A stunning dragon-shaped aurora borealis was captured on camera earlier this month in #Iceland! Do you think it looks like it's breathing fire? 🐉https://t.co/si2lntbFhS pic.twitter.com/iFc5t3rwSk— Iceland Naturally (@IcelandNatural) February 27, 2019
The colorful lights of the aurora are caused when charged particles from the sun collide with the Earth’s upper atmosphere around the magnetic north and south poles.
