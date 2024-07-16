11 Investigates Exclusive: New developments in case of 1993 stabbing death of 74-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned about some new developments in an unsolved murder case that shocked the Pittsburgh area more than three decades ago.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle has covered this case for the last 30 years, and since his last report five years ago, Earle has uncovered a couple of big developments that may put investigators closer to solving this case.

Among those developments, is an eye-opening report from a private investigator and the results of genealogical DNA testing by investigators.

“It’s not only not knowing who, but why, but why, why, why? She was a good lady. Why did this happen to her?” said Dan Coyle, during an interview at his home near Freeport recently.

Thirty-one years later, Dan Coyle still has a lot of questions and few answers about his mother’s murder.

Stephanie Coyle, 74, who lived alone, was found repeatedly stabbed to death inside her apartment in Arnold on July 16, 1993.

Coyle had been sexually assaulted and a bizarre symbol carved in her back, possibly the victim of a satanic ritual.

“Still an open case. We keep hearing these promises that they’re still working on it, working on it, but I hear nothing,” said Coyle.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Coyle hired renowned private investigator Ken Mains, who’s been featured on the History Channel.

In his lengthy, in-depth, written report, Mains identified a handful of potential suspects.

“He has it boiled down, in his mind, to three of four possible suspects that Westmoreland County should be looking at,” said Coyle.

Earle: Did he name names?

Coyle: Oh yeah, names and even pictures of a couple of them.

In a statement to 11 Investigates the Westmoreland District Attorney’s office says the case, “is still being actively investigated.”

And they said that genealogical DNA testing was done on samples from the crime scene and they are following up on the results.

Coyle said that genealogical DNA testing was done more than two years ago, and he said Investigators got some hits.

“They got names associated with the results two and half years ago. What are they doing?” asked Coyle.

Renowned Forensic Pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht, who passed away this year, conducted the autopsy and Earle spoke with him about the case for one of his previous cold case investigations.

“This is truly one of the most brutal killings, " said Wecht.

Wecht also found two clusters of six stab wounds, along with that symbol he described as a large circle with a line through it.

Mains in a video posted online, referenced the symbol carved on Coyle’s back.

“The symbol is the biggest clue that we have, yet it may mean nothing at all,” said Mains.

Mains also said the suspects he zeroed in on lived nearby and were involved in the occult.

“They were heavily involved in devil worship,” said Mains.

Coyle, who volunteered at the local senior center, was found dead in her apartment after she didn’t show up for work and her landlord went to check on her.

“There was items in the house that a normal burglar would have took,” said former Arnold Police Chief Willie Weber, who was one of the first officers on the scene that day 31 years ago.

Earle also spoke with Weber for a previous report.

“No ransacking of her apartment whatsoever. There wasn’t a fight,” said Weber.

Now 31 years later, Dan Coyle vowed to continue the fight for justice for his mother.

“I mean, they’re going to know my face, ‘cause they’re going to keep seeing it until this thing gets solved or until I’m not here anymore,” said Coyle.

Earle learned that Coyle, who used to put signs up every year offering a reward, hasn’t done that for some time, but he’s still offering that $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

