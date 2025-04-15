Deer harvested during Pittsburgh’s 2024-25 management season provide 36K meals to local food banks

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh park rangers say the city’s two-part deer management program helped provide over 36,000 meals over the last year.

City officials, in February, said that archers harvested nearly 200 deer from five city parks during the 2024-25 season. Then, according to the park rangers’ final report, USDA officials bagged another 136 deer in targeted harvesting at Frick and Riverview parks.

In total, 9,120 pounds of venison from 228 deer were donated, providing 36,480 meals to local food pantries. Since the program’s inception, over 45,000 meals have been provided to the community.

Park rangers say there were no public safety incidents in either phase of the program that works to reduce the population of deer to reduce vehicle-deer crashes, over-browsing of the environment and improve the health of the herd.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group