Investigates

11 Investigates Exclusive: Teens causing chaos downtown, Pittsburgh police moving in

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

Pittsburgh Police (WPXI) Pittsburgh Police (WPXI)

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

PITTSBURGH — After months of problems with teens wreaking havoc downtown, Pittsburgh police are finally moving in to address the problem.

Police just announced that they will ramp up patrols in and around Market Square.

But as 11 Investigates discovered, this is a problem that’s been going on for months.

On 11 News at 6, how police are hoping to curb the bad behavior.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
  • Woman, 21, charged for deadly stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood
  • Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Latrobe this weekend
  • VIDEO: Pitt soccer player saves her father’s life with CPR weeks after taking certification course
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read