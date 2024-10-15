11 Investigates Exclusive: Teens causing chaos downtown, Pittsburgh police moving in

PITTSBURGH — After months of problems with teens wreaking havoc downtown, Pittsburgh police are finally moving in to address the problem.

Police just announced that they will ramp up patrols in and around Market Square.

But as 11 Investigates discovered, this is a problem that’s been going on for months.

On 11 News at 6, how police are hoping to curb the bad behavior.

