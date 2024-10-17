11 Investigates Exclusive: Transitional housing facility opens despite pending legal action

PITTSBURGH — Residents in the Stanton Heights neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh are upset after a homeless facility opened in their neighborhood, despite pending legal action.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle discovered the facility opened even though residents filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Earle spoke with residents and a city councilman who wanted some answers.

They were all under the impression it wouldn’t open until a judge issued a ruling.

The former Vincentian De <arillac nursing home in Stanton Heights is now being operated as a transitional housing facility.

Despite pending legal action, the non-profit, Community Human Services, running the facility recently began moving people in.

Neighbors were caught off guard.

“I’m shocked. I’m appalled. I feel like they have disregarded the people’s opinion,” said Ikhana Hal-Makina, who lives about a mile from the facility.

Hal-Makina’s daughter attends a private school that’s directly behind the facility.

She has a lot of questions about who’s staying at the facility and if there’s any security

“My daughter is a walker. She walks to school and walks home. How am I supposed to feel safe? How is she supposed to feel safe? She’s nervous,” said Hal-Makina.

Earlier this year, residents first learned of plans to turn the former nursing home into a home for the homeless.

Despite concerns about safety and security from residents who live nearby, the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board approved the plan.

Residents then appealed the decision to Common Pleas Court, but a judge has yet to issue a ruling.

Residents never thought the facility would open before the court decision.

“It’s disheartening. I think it’s a betrayal of the people’s trust,” said Hal-Makina.

Earle then went to Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley, who represents Stanton Heights.

“I was under that same understanding,” said Mosley.

Councilman Mosley told Earle he just learned last week that people had begun moving in to the facility.

Mosley reached out the agency that’s operating the facility.

He said he plans to meet with them next week.

“I said throughout this whole process that community engagement,

and communication was key so I am troubled that I was not aware until this Friday (last Friday), but I’m going to have that conversation directly with Community Human Services, and I’m going to hold up my commitment to the community to ensure that the community is up to speed about what’s going on,” said Mosely.

Earle reached out to Community Human Services, but never heard back.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services sent Earle a statement referring to the zoning board’s ruling approving the facility but did not provide any answers to Earle’s questions.

It’s unclear how many people are living in the facility and if there are any security guards at the building.

