11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh Police Chief Scirotto takes second job as basketball referee

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto is reversing course on committing to a second job that could take him away from his duties in Pittsburgh.

When the chief took the job in Pittsburgh, he said he was devoting all his time to the department and he was done refereeing college basketball, but that’s not the case.

Scirotto said Mayor Ed Gainey signed off on the deal and that there will be an official announcement soon.

Chief investigative reporter Rick Earle learned that Scirotto refereed a Big Ten basketball game earlier in October.

Sources inside the police department are upset with the decision. They say Scirotto came in and made whole changes and now he’s going to start refereeing basketball again.

Scirotto told Earle when he was introduced as the chief that he was done with college basketball. At the time, he said it was more important to devote time to the City of Pittsburgh as the police chief.

Sources said Scirotto has been cleared to work up to 50 games this season.

