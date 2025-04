PITTSBURGH — Out of control parents, players and fans taking their rage out on the refs.

“I turned back around and he punched me,” one ref told Channel 11.

These problems appear to be getting worse, which could have widespread effects on local youth sports.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle asks why, and what Pennsylvania is doing about it .

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group