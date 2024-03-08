Pittsburgh police officer fired after Jim Rogers’ death reinstated

PITTSBURGH — A fired Pittsburgh police officer who repeatedly tased a man who later died has been ordered reinstated to the force.

Keith Edmonds was fired along with three other officers two years ago after they were accused of violating policies and procedures and failing to get the victim proper medical attention.

An arbitrator ruled today after hearing evidence in the case that Edmonds should be reinstated to the force.

Edmonds was called to investigate a report of a stolen bicycle in Bloomfield in October 2021, when he encountered Jim Rogers, who matched the description of the suspect.

Edmonds said he pulled his taser when Rogers failed to comply with his commands to show his identification. That led to an encounter that was caught on cell phone video as well as police body cam video.

Edmonds is seen on camera repeatedly tasing Rogers, who fell on the ground and got up multiple times while attempting to flee.

More officers arrived and they eventually took Rogers into custody and placed him in the back seat of a police cruiser.

Rogers repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and needed medical attention.

Medics were called to the scene to examine Officer Edmonds, but they never looked at Rogers.

Rogers passed out on the way to the hospital and went into cardiac arrest.

He died the next day.

Three of the four fired officers have already been reinstated to the force.

11 Investigates learned the city agreed to give them their jobs back with back pay without even going to an arbitration hearing.

Edmonds’ case went to a hearing and an arbitrator ruled he should be reinstated.

It’s unclear if the city will appeal the ruling.

The District Attorney convened a grand jury but no officers were ever criminally charged.

The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of Jim Rogers for $8 million.

Two of the officers involved in the incident decided to retire.

Some of the officers faced suspensions and reprimands, but most were reduced.

All of the officers involved in the incident are still on the force.

