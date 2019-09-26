  • Attorney General calls out Diocese of Pittsburgh, bishop for lack of remorse and transparency

    By: Rick Earle

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's been more than a year since a grand jury released a report on priest sex abuse, and now Attorney General Josh Shapiro is in Pittsburgh with new criticisms of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

    LATEST COVERAGE: Diocese of Pittsburgh files petition with state Supreme Court after lawsuits

    Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest information on sex abuse clergy lawsuits.

    On Thursday, Shapiro said the church continues to show a lack of transparency and remorse, calling out both the diocese and Bishop David Zubik.

    Target 11's Rick Earle has more details on what the church has done following the priest sex abuse report that the attorney general is most disappointed with on 11 News at 5:30.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories