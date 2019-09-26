PITTSBURGH - It's been more than a year since a grand jury released a report on priest sex abuse, and now Attorney General Josh Shapiro is in Pittsburgh with new criticisms of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
LATEST COVERAGE: Diocese of Pittsburgh files petition with state Supreme Court after lawsuits
On Thursday, Shapiro said the church continues to show a lack of transparency and remorse, calling out both the diocese and Bishop David Zubik.
Target 11's Rick Earle has more details on what the church has done following the priest sex abuse report that the attorney general is most disappointed with – on 11 News at 5:30.
