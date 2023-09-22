Controversial real estate company files for bankruptcy following series of Channel 11 investigations

PITTSBURGH — Embattled real estate company MV Realty has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the 33 states in which it operates, including Pennsylvania.

Channel 11 has been investigating the company for over a year, which eventually led to lawsuits filed by attorneys general in six states for fraudulent and deceptive business practices.

The company pays consumers as low as $300 for the exclusive right to sell their homes for 40 years. The catch: if you didn’t use them to sell your house, you would be hit with a big penalty -- 3% of the value of your home.

The question is, what does this mean for the hundreds of people in Pennsylvania who have MV Realty contracts?

First, Chapter 11 is reorganization, so the company isn’t going away -- they just want to present a plan to a judge on how they will pay their debts. That means things won’t really change immediately.

In total, 16 states have laws curbing the kind of contracts MV Realty writes.

