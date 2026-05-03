The biggest ever Pittsburgh Marathon kicks off in near record cold

PITTSBURGH — Despite chilly conditions, excitement built in Downtown early on Sunday morning as runners prepared to take on the Pittsburgh Marathon.

And by 7 a.m., the elite runners had taken off, with other groups following shortly behind.

This year’s event is the biggest to date, with more than 50,000 runners expected to participate and 300,000 on the sidelines cheering them on.

For 44% of those who took a place at the start line, it was their first-ever marathon.

There are also more than 4,000 volunteers throughout the course.

But it’s not only the people who support runners during the race: 480,000 cups are used at the various fluid stations, 20,000 gallons of water provide hydration and 35,000 bananas provide fuel.

Various roads are closed during the race. Most are expected to reopen by 2:30 p.m.

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