0 Families affected by rare cancer demand action in meeting with doctors, lawmakers

CANONSBURG, Pa. - Washington County families whose kids are dealing with a rare cancer met Wednesday with doctors and lawmakers.

The meeting came a day after state health officials said the cancer cases in the Canon-Macmillan school district were not enough to be designated a cancer cluster.

There was a big turnout and a wide range of officials, families and experts. All of the families that Channel 11 spoke to said they felt grateful to be able to ask questions and are hopeful for a bigger investigation.

"It's a concern to people in this area and to be honest it's a concern to me as well," said state Rep. Tim O'Neal, R-48th District, who hosted the meeting.

He told Channel 11 after the meeting that more research is needed on possible environmental factors that could be causing the number of local Ewing's sarcoma cases.

"I'm going to advocate for funding for research at the state and local level and ask Department of Health (officials) to come and discuss the finding of their report from yesterday," he said.

A report released Tuesday from the Department of Health said there is not a cancer cluster and that the numbers aren't significantly higher than the rest of the fate. Families affected by the cancer don't disagree.

"I know there is more Ewings in Westmoreland, Greene, Fayette," said Christine Barton, whose son Mitch has the cancer. "It would be great if they could expand the investigation."

In March, Channel 11 met with five of the area families affected by Ewing's sarcoma.

State Sen. Camera Bartolotta said her biggest takeaway from the meeting is ruling out the uranium plant.

"They are constantly monitoring it, it's something we can take off the plate," she said.

Officials said the meeting was closed to the public to allow families to share their health stories in private and because it was the first official meeting on the subject, they wanted that just for those directly affected.

